Adele Grace Rivas
Midland Park - Adele Grace Rivas (nee Abbadessa), 40, of Midland Park passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 with her loving family beside her. Left to carry her spirit is her beloved husband Luis V. Rivas and their cherished son Constantino V. Rivas, as well as her mother and stepfather, Constance and Joseph Arcilla, and her father and stepmother, Joseph and Cindy Abbadessa. Adele will be missed by her sister Alison Vigoroux and her husband Francisco, her brother Joseph Abbadessa and his fiancée Francesca Gencarelli, and her stepbrothers Joshua Arcilla and Joshua Serafino. She is the dear aunt of Pia Róse Vigoroux, and step aunt of Paige O'Boyle, and Macknezie and Parker Serafino. Loving daughter-in-law of Maria Bastardo and Luis V. Rivas, Sr., and niece of Rocco and Marion Modafferi, and Bernard and Marina Abbadessa. Adele is the dear step granddaughter of Virginia Malik, and was predeceased by her grandparents Rose and Paul Modafferi, Grace and Joseph Abbadessa, and step grandfather John Malik. She will be greatly missed by many cousins. Adele was a very active parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, Ridgewood, where she a member of the Rosary Society, Cornerstone, and Moms Group. A talented musician, Adele was a violinist and a past member of the Ridgewood Symphony Orchestra, as well as a Drum Major for the Bergenfield Marching band in 1997. Adele Graduated from St. Francis de Sales University with a BA, and then earned her degree as a Physician Assistant, which she worked as for many years. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, 1 Passaic St., Ridgewood. Entombment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. The family will receive friends at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a fund for Adele's son: Constantino Rivas, 406 Park Ave., Midland Park, NJ 07432. For more information, please see FeeneyFuneralHome.com