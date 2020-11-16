Adele Maria De Marco (nee Bertone)



Ridgewood - Adele Maria De Marco (nee Bertone), 73, beloved wife of Andrew Maguire of Ridgewood, New Jersey, died on November 14, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Ms. De Marco was a speech-language pathologist in private practice. She provided expert clinical and cognitive services to language-learning disabled children, to adolescent and adult clients, to hospitals and public school programs in New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., and to patients with dementia and neurogenic diseases at skilled nursing facilities. She served as chairperson of the New Jersey Speech and Hearing Association's School Affairs Committee and as chairperson of the Bergen County Speech and Hearing Association where she led workshops for teachers and colleagues on communication skills. She conducted research at the Rutgers University Tallal Neurobehavioral Science Lab on genetic links to language-learning disabilities and published inclusion lessons for a McGraw-Hill mathematics text book for elementary school students. Her broad interests in the arts brought her to leadership as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Bergen Museum of Arts and Sciences where she managed community outreach and museum development programs. As chairperson of the museum's Educational Program Committee she organized programming for school-age children and for gifted and talented programs in elementary schools. Ms. De Marco earned her B.A. at Montclair State University and an M.S. in speech-language at William Paterson University. She is survived by her sister Theresa Bludeau and by her sons Joseph and Darren De Marco by a previous marriage. Donations may be offered in her name to Heifer International, P.O. Box 8058, Little Rock, AR, 72203-8058.









