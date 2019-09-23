Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Adele Mastrangelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele Mastrangelo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adele Mastrangelo Obituary
Adele Mastrangelo

Lodi - Adele Mastrangelo (nee Checler), 85, a lifelong resident of Lodi, on September 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Louis. Predeceased by four sisters: Josephine Checler, Connie DiGirolamo and husband James, Tessie Checler, Lee Antista and husband Andrew "Brock", and two brothers: Joseph Checler, James Checler. Loving aunt of Karen Antista, Kim Cattafi, Lynn North and husband Todd, Cindy Di Maria, Michelle Appaluccio, Carla Leary, Joey Mastrangelo, Bobby Mastrangelo, and the late Ann Marie (DiGirolamo) Sefcik. Cherished great-aunt of many great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-7:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now