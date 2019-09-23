|
Adele Mastrangelo
Lodi - Adele Mastrangelo (nee Checler), 85, a lifelong resident of Lodi, on September 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Louis. Predeceased by four sisters: Josephine Checler, Connie DiGirolamo and husband James, Tessie Checler, Lee Antista and husband Andrew "Brock", and two brothers: Joseph Checler, James Checler. Loving aunt of Karen Antista, Kim Cattafi, Lynn North and husband Todd, Cindy Di Maria, Michelle Appaluccio, Carla Leary, Joey Mastrangelo, Bobby Mastrangelo, and the late Ann Marie (DiGirolamo) Sefcik. Cherished great-aunt of many great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-7:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com