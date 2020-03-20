|
|
Adele Rovito
Little Ferry - Adele Rovito (nee Pisano) 86, of Little Ferry formerly of Hackensack passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born in Hackensack to the late Frank and Florence Pisano. Before retiring, Adele was a data entry clerk for Bergen Pines Hospital in Paramus. She was a past-president and an active member for over fifty years of the Peter Silge-Velock V.F.W. Post 809 Auxiliary in Little Ferry and was a past president of Bergen County and District 2 V.F.W. Auxiliary. Adele was a member of the American Legion Post 136 Auxiliary and a member of the 8 & 40 Club in Little Ferry and the Little Ferry Senior Citizens Club. Beloved wife of the late Andrew F. Rovito. Devoted mother of Raymond Rovito and his wife Clare, Michael Rovito and his wife Maryellen and the late Andrea Rovito. Dear sister of Anthony Pisano and his wife Elaine. Loving grandmother of Carolyn, Julie Anne, Natalie, Andrew, Gabriella and Philip. Also survived by her dear aunt Alice Sanzo, her nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who will miss her greatly. Visitation at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Sunday, March 22nd from 2-5 PM for her family members. Adele's Mass and interment on Monday will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Little Ferry Public Library or to the Little Ferry First Aid Squad would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com