Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul's RC Church
200 Wyckoff Avenue
Ramsey, NJ
View Map
Adele S. Jones


1936 - 2020
Adele S. Jones Obituary
Adele S. Jones

Mahwah - Adele Sophia (nee Grisolino) Jones, age 83 of Mahwah, NJ passed away on March 3, 2020. Adele was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 14, 1936. Adele was an alumnus of Fordham University where she received her B.S. degree in education. She also attended Manhattan College, NY, and Felician University, NJ. She was an elementary school teacher for many years. Later she received her certification in Special Education. Adele's strong faith in God defined who she was as a person. She gave so much of her time to her church and to help those in need. Adele was active in Sacred Heart Church in Suffern, NY as a Eucharistic minister and also a lector. She later became a parishioner of St. Paul's Church in Ramsey, NJ. There she became an active member as a lector and Bible study teacher. She also taught Bible study at the Queen of Apostles Center in Monroe, NY. Adele was also an active member of the Journey Spirituality group. She was also an active member in the UAC (Union of the Catholic Apostolate), Queen of Apostles Cenacle, in Monroe, NY. Adele also organized an online prayer group, known as the Prayer Buddies, in which members spent time praying for those who requested prayers. Adele is survived by her sisters-in-law, many nephews, nieces, and cousins. She leaves behind her many dear friends whom she loved for many years. Her friends were considered her family. Adele's love for her friends stems from the fact that they were there for her when she needed them. To show her appreciation to all who helped her while on earth, Adele will shower all of them with love and gratitude and blessings from her new home in heaven. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2 - 5 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. A Funeral Mass in celebration of Adele's life will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, 10:00 am at St. Paul's RC Church, 200 Wyckoff Avenue, Ramsey, NJ 07446. The interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Adele's memory may be made to the Center for Food Action, 90 Ridge Road, Mahwah, NJ 07430.
- ADVERTISEMENT -