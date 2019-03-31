|
|
Adele Selma Shewchuk
Forked River - Adele Selma (Sweetman) Shewchuk, 92, of Forked River, passed away on March 28, 2019. She was born in Clifton, where she lived most of her life before settling in Forked River in 1994. A former member of the Reformed Church of Clifton, Adele was a devoted member of the Friendship Club of Forked River.
Beloved wife of the late Frank R. Shewchuk who passed away in 1999. Devoted mother of Robert Shewchuk and his wife Tamara of Woodland Park, Judith Vroegindewey and her husband Herbert of Crossville, TN, Gail Roff of Whiting, and Janet Schneider and her husband William, Sr. of Converse, TX. Loving grandmother of William, Jr., Katie, Sara, Krissy, Joe, Laurie, and David. Cherished great grandmother of Aaron, Jr., Joshua, Austin, Daniela, Isabel, Julio, Jr., Kianna, Jordyn, Emma, Erik, Carson, Tatianna, Katia, Noelle, Jaliah, Jalah, and Jadah. Adored great great grandmother of Levi. Dear sister of the late Paul R. Sweetman.
Funeral Thursday 10:30 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visiting Wednesday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. If desired, donations made in Adele's memory to the United Reformed Church of Clifton, 352 Clifton Ave., Clifton, would be greatly appreciated.
