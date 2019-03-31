Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adele Shewchuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele Selma Shewchuk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Adele Selma Shewchuk Obituary
Adele Selma Shewchuk

Forked River - Adele Selma (Sweetman) Shewchuk, 92, of Forked River, passed away on March 28, 2019. She was born in Clifton, where she lived most of her life before settling in Forked River in 1994. A former member of the Reformed Church of Clifton, Adele was a devoted member of the Friendship Club of Forked River.

Beloved wife of the late Frank R. Shewchuk who passed away in 1999. Devoted mother of Robert Shewchuk and his wife Tamara of Woodland Park, Judith Vroegindewey and her husband Herbert of Crossville, TN, Gail Roff of Whiting, and Janet Schneider and her husband William, Sr. of Converse, TX. Loving grandmother of William, Jr., Katie, Sara, Krissy, Joe, Laurie, and David. Cherished great grandmother of Aaron, Jr., Joshua, Austin, Daniela, Isabel, Julio, Jr., Kianna, Jordyn, Emma, Erik, Carson, Tatianna, Katia, Noelle, Jaliah, Jalah, and Jadah. Adored great great grandmother of Levi. Dear sister of the late Paul R. Sweetman.

Funeral Thursday 10:30 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visiting Wednesday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. If desired, donations made in Adele's memory to the United Reformed Church of Clifton, 352 Clifton Ave., Clifton, would be greatly appreciated.

www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now