Adelina A. Danko
Clifton - Adelina A. (Lally) Danko 108 of Clifton died peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Born in Passaic, she resided in Clifton for over 60 years.
A graduate of Passaic High School, Lena had been employed as an Office Manager for Major Automotive Products in Clifton prior to her retirement. She is a parishioner of St. Clare RC Church in Clifton and a member of the AARP.
Lena is predeceased by her husband, Joseph, by a daughter, Audrey Rogers, by two brothers, Thomas and John Lally and by a sister, Lucy Lally. She is survived by a daughter, Joan Thomann, by eight grandchildren, and by many great-grandchildren. nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin 10 AM Wednesday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton with a 10:30 AM Mass at St. Clare RC Church. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Visiting will be Wednesday morning from 9-10 AM. allwoodfuneralhome.com