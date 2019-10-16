|
|
Adelina Marino
Hackensack - Adelina Marino (nee Bordonaro), of Hackensack, died on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the age of 87 years. She had worked for Nabisco Company in Fairlawn for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Francis R. C. Church of Hackensack and a member of their St. Pio Society and a member of the Scoglitti Society of Elmwood Park. Beloved wife to the late Francesco Marino (1997). Devoted mother of Francesco Marino and his wife Cindy of Bath, PA and Giovanna Moscatelli and her husband William of New Caney, TX. Cherished grandmother of Phoenix, Samantha, Bianca and Cristina. Dearest sister to the late Chris Bordonaro, Sebastian Bordonaro and Lucia Ferrara. The funeral will begin on Saturday, October 19th at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack with Burial following at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 - 9:00PM for visitation. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Adelina memory to the: , 400 Morris Ave, Ste 251, Denville, NJ 07834. To send condolences, get directions or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com