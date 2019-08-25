|
Adelina Volpe Miele
Ramsey - It is with great sadness that we share the death of our beloved mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Adelina Volpe Miele, age 85, of Ramsey, who passed away on Thursday evening, 22 August 2019. Her daughter's family spent her last hours holding her hand, playing Ave Maria by Mario Lanza, and gently ushering her towards the light where Jesus was waiting for her. Adelina was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Angelo, and her cherished brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends. She is survived by her three children, Filomena, husband Dean, Pat, wife Laura, John, and wife Josephine; her seven grandchildren, Angelo, wife Shannon, Krystina, Matthew, wife Christine, Lauren, partner Doug, John, Joseph, and Jillian; and, her two great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Peyton, all of whom miss her and her famous meatballs. She adored her friends and the Ramsey senior group, spending many hours with them laughing and knitting. She emigrated from Savignano, Italy in 1956 to the Bronx to give her family a new chance at life in the United States. We are all so grateful for her courage, her wisdom, and her constant love that she showed each of us everyday. She wanted nothing but to be with her family constantly, and we can only hope that we showed her the love that she showed us. A special thanks to Filomena and Dean and the entire Zanedis family who provided around the clock care to her over the last year of her life. Visitation will be held on Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Gabriel the Archangel R.C. Church in Saddle River, NJ. Cremation will be private. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.