Adeline Dean
Glenburn - Adeline Dean, 99, has gone to join her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ in heaven, November 8, 2020.
She was born in Hawthorne, N.J., May 1, 1921 the daughter of Leonard and Maggie (Barthlof) Pipeling.
Adeline worked for Western Electric in New York City as an engineer's assistant in her early years. She later worked as a secretary/bookkeeper at A.A. Brake until her retirement at age 65. Adeline moved from N.J. to Maine 22 years ago. She enjoyed puzzles and cooking.
She was predeceased by her husband, William Dean in 1989.
Surviving are a son William A. Dean of Bangor.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for their kindness and care of Adeline.
Private burial will be in the Ponds Reformed Cemetery, Oakland N.J.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at Brookings-Smith.com
.