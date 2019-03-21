Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Adeline Glassman
Woburn, MA - Adeline Glassman, 90, 0f Woburn, MA, formerly of Fort Lee and Teaneck, NJ

On March 20, 2019. Prior to retiring Mrs. Glassman was owner of Robin Optical Company in Bergenfield for over 35 years with her late husband, Edward Glassman. She was the beloved wife of Edward, who passed away in 2013. Cherished daughter of the late Fanny and Max Weintraub. Devoted mother of Marcia Nita Doron and Robin Beth Glassman. Loving grandmother of Shira Idit Doron, Aerian Lee Doron, and Daria Francis Boivin, and great grandmother of Jadon Corey Czerniach , Ronen Shayn Czernaich ,Zadia Love Doron and Aiyana Eden Doron. Service Thursday. March 21, 2019 at Gutterman and Musicant 402 Park Street ,Hackensack, NJ

