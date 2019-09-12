Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Mary
Rutherford, NJ
Adeline Guida Obituary
Adeline Guida

Cherry Hill - Adeline Guida, 98, of Cherry Hill, formerly of Elmwood Park and Hamburg, NJ, passed away Tuesday, September 10th, 2019.

Adeline, known as Addie, was born in New York City to Giuseppe & Carolina Farina.

She was raised in NYC where she graduated from Julia Richman High School and then from Kings County Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, becoming a Registered Nurse. She began her Nursing career in New York City hospitals. After marrying her sweetheart, David, the couple moved to Elmwood Park, NJ, where they raised their family. After moving to Fairlawn, Addie was an R.N. with Mount Carmel Hospital in Paterson for several years becoming the Director of Nursing. She and David moved to Hamburg in Sussex County, Addie became the Director of Nursing for the Sunrise House, before retiring in 1985.

In addition to nursing, Addie was passionate about animals and kept her pets close to her heart throughout her life. She also supported many animal charities.

Addie is predeceased by her husband David (in 1997) and her son Michael (at age 51) in September 1999. She will be deeply missed by children, Mark & wife Gina, Philip & wife Michele, daughter in law Cindy Guida; grandchildren, Michael, Daniel, Matthew, David, Christina, Juliana; her sister Eleanor (and Charlie) Zoccolillo; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Friday 12- 3pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.

Funeral Saturday 9am from Funeral Home for 10am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford. Entombment in Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington.

