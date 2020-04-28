|
Adeline Leo
Wyckoff - Leo, Adeline (Clousing), 90, on April 26, 2020 of Wyckoff, NJ. Born in Chicago, Adeline moved to New Jersey in 1970 and settled in North Haledon before moving to Wyckoff in 2019. Prior to her retirement in 2000, Adeline was an Administrative Assistant for the Borough of North Haledon. She was a member of Unity Christian Reformed Church and over the years had been a member of their choir and the ladies Bible study. She was a member of the Eastern Christian Ladies Circle and volunteered at Ditto for many years. She served as the Board of Health secretary in North Haledon for many years.
Adeline was the wife of the late Robert Leo (1995). Beloved mother of Nancy Dyksen and her husband Glenn, Pat Jacobs and her husband Ken, and Thomas Leo. She was the loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great - great grandchild. Sister of the late Louis Clousing, AnnaMae Krygsheld, and Richard Clousing.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately by the family. A memorial service will take place at a later date. For further information and to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences, contact Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home at 201-891-4770 or visit www.vpmemorial.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Adeline's memory to Eastern Christian School Association, 50 Oakwood Ave., North Haledon 07508 or Unity Christian Reformed Church, 339 North 11th Street, Prospect Park, NJ 07508.