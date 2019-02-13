|
|
Adeline R. Bednarz
Mahwah - Adeline R. Bednarz, 98, of Mahwah, N.J. formerly of Saddle Brook, N.J. passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was one of six children of Walter and Tillie Sidorski. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to the late Stanley A. Bednarz Sr. She loved watching her grandchildren, spending time with family, the beaches of Jersey and her home in Florida. Adeline was a dedicated homemaker, baker, and master of Polish cuisine. She was very crafty and loved puzzles. Adeline retired from Nabisco and worked previously at Avon. Loving mother to Stanley A. Bednarz Jr. and daughter-in-law Patricia, daughter Laura and late son-in-law Adam Skrzenski, daughter Ruth and son-in-law William Schmalz. Cherished grandmother of Dr. Paul Bednarz and his wife Nancy, Adam Skrzenski Jr., Steven Skrzenski and his wife Tara, Dr. William Schmalz and wife Kelly, Bryan Schmalz and wife Angela, Kristen Daffron and husband Jon, Suzanne Horst and husband Stephen. Adored great-grandmother of Tyler, Sydney, Evan, Cayden, Austin, Tyler Adam, Mac, Emmery, Hailey, Henry, Mia, Charlie, Walter, Adeline, Oliver, Liam and Miles. Adeline is survived by sisters Martha Makowski and Helen Mapes. Predeceased by brothers Benjamin, Henry, and Walter Sidorski Jr. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3-5 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Paul RC Church in Ramsey. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.