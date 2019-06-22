Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
12:45 PM
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway (Route 4 west)
Fair Lawn, NJ
Adell Lang

Adell Lang Obituary
Adell Lang

Fair Lawn - Adell Lang (nee Epstein), age 89, of Fair Lawn, NJ, formerly of Elmwood Park, NJ and New York, NY, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday June 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Gerhard Lang. Dear mother of Kenneth and his wife Paula, and Dr. Judith Knutsen and her husband Kirk. Cherished grandmother of Brian and his wife Briana, Adam, Brooke, and Courtney. Dear sister of Robert Epstein and his wife Nancy. A funeral service will be held Sunday at 12:45 pm, at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 west), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial to follow at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Donations in memory of Adell Lang may be made to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, www.wiesenthal.com.
