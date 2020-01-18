Resources
More Obituaries for Adolf Lentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adolf Allen Lentz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adolf Allen Lentz Obituary
Adolf Allen Lentz

Fairfield - Adolf Allen Lentz, age 81, of Fairfield NJ and previously of Saddle Brook, NJ passed on January 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joanne Lentz. Loving father of James Lentz and his wife Colleen, Donna DalBon and her husband Michael and the late Christopher Lentz and grandfather to Dylan Lentz, Jenna Lentz, Jacquelyn DalBon and Michael DalBon. Dear Brother to Fred Lentz, Martha Martin and her husband Chip, the late Ella Martin and the late Arthur Lentz.

Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ. Visiting hours on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4-8pm. Funeral service at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11am. Entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook NJ.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adolf's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -