Adolf Allen Lentz
Fairfield - Adolf Allen Lentz, age 81, of Fairfield NJ and previously of Saddle Brook, NJ passed on January 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joanne Lentz. Loving father of James Lentz and his wife Colleen, Donna DalBon and her husband Michael and the late Christopher Lentz and grandfather to Dylan Lentz, Jenna Lentz, Jacquelyn DalBon and Michael DalBon. Dear Brother to Fred Lentz, Martha Martin and her husband Chip, the late Ella Martin and the late Arthur Lentz.
Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ. Visiting hours on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4-8pm. Funeral service at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11am. Entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook NJ.