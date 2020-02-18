|
Adolph Henry Haug ('Dolph)
Pompton Plains - Adolph Henry Haug ('Dolph) of Pompton Plains, NJ formerly of Paramus, NJ passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, just one week shy of his 94th birthday. He enjoyed a successful career as a Business Education Teacher in the Paramus School System for 35 years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Patricia (nee McGlone), his loving daughter Diane E. Moore and her husband LTC Douglas W. Moore, devoted son Glenn M. Haug and his wife Dr. Pamela Burke-Haug and his cherished grandchildren, Eliana E. Moore, Isabella S. Moore, Madison Haug, and Matthew J. Haug. He is also survived by his dear sister-in-law Janet M. Edwards.
The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, February 20th from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM and 7:00 PM-9:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. On Friday February 21st, at the Cedar Crest Interfaith Chapel located at 1 Cedar Crest Drive, Pompton Plains, NJ, there will be a Visitation at 9:00 AM followed by a Memorial Service at 10:00 AM. Immediately following the Service, Inurnment will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a Paramus High School Memorial Scholarship being established in 'Dolph's honor. Information will be available on the Vander Plaat website.
