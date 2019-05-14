|
|
Adolph Paul Rapp
Montague - Adolph Paul Rapp, 86 of Montague, NJ formerly of River Vale, passed away on May 11, 2019. Devoted father of Brian and his wife, Josie of Columbia MD, Robin Herbert and her husband Wayne of Knoxville,TN as well as his daughters Karen and Kim. He leaves behind in Germany his dear brother Horst, Bernhard and his wife Anita, and the late Wolfgang and his wife Helga, and their daughter Simone Wetzel and her husband, Chris, and their children Kim and Robin. Loving grandfather to Taylor and her fiancé Tommy, Courtney, Ashley and Andrew and his good friend Irene Schachter. Born in Birkach, Stuttgart Germany, he came to this country as a cabinetmaker and went on to become an architectural draftsman for several custom mill work companies in NJ and NY. He found a great lake house on a golf course where he enjoyed his retirement years kayaking, skiing, playing tennis and ballroom dancing. Visiting will be held at Becker Funeral home 219 Kinderkamack, Westwood on Wednesday, May 15 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.
A memorial service will be held in Montague at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , americanheart.org