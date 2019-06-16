|
Adolph "Al" Pischl
Pompton Plains - Adolph Pischl (Al), of Pompton Plains, formerly of East Orange, Brooklyn, and Teaneck, died June 12, age 99, surrounded by family. He was Concert Manager at the Juilliard School for 25 years. Concurrently he co-founded and published Dance Perspectives, a quarterly of scholarly articles on dance. He created Dance Horizons to publish out- of- print dance books, for which he received the Dance Magazine Award in 1999. With his beloved wife of 55 years he ran The Dance Mart, selling dance books and ephemera. Many of their porcelain dance figures were donated to the Harvard Theatre Collection. Al was a World War II Veteran, world traveler, visiting more than 90 countries, and a role model to all.
He is survived by his daughter, Sally Pogosky, son-in-law Craig, and granddaughter Alexandra.