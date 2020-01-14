Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Adriana (Tummino) Iurato

Adriana (Tummino) Iurato Obituary
Adriana (nee Tummino) Iurato

Brick - Adriana (nee Tummino) Iurato 84, of Brick formerly of Hackensack passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born in Tripoli, Libya to the late Andrea and Annunziata Tummino. Adriana was a member of the Santa Croce Camerina in Paterson.

Beloved wife of the late Anthony Iurato. Devoted mother of John Iurato and his wife Rose, Josephine Tozzi and her husband Thomas and Andrew Iurato and his wife Peggy. Loving grandmother of Alyssa and Matthew and a step grandmother of Cailan, Brittney and Cody.

Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, January 17th at 10:30 AM. Interment following at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack. Visitation Thursday, January 16th from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Adriana Iurato would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
