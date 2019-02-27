Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:45 AM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Philip the Apostle RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Adriana Frada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adriana La Frada

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Adriana La Frada Obituary
Adriana La Frada

Riverdale - La Frada, Adriana, 81 of Riverdale, passed away on February 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel La Frada. Loving aunt to Father Anthony Iaconis and Paul Iaconis. Dear sister of the late Vilma Iaconis.

Adriana was born in Passaic and lived in Riverdale. She worked as a buyer for Popular Merchandise in Garfield for 52 years.

Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Friday at 10:45 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church at 11:30 AM. Visiting Thursday 2-4PM & 7-9PM. www.marroccos.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now