Adriana La Frada
Riverdale - La Frada, Adriana, 81 of Riverdale, passed away on February 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel La Frada. Loving aunt to Father Anthony Iaconis and Paul Iaconis. Dear sister of the late Vilma Iaconis.
Adriana was born in Passaic and lived in Riverdale. She worked as a buyer for Popular Merchandise in Garfield for 52 years.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Friday at 10:45 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church at 11:30 AM. Visiting Thursday 2-4PM & 7-9PM. www.marroccos.com