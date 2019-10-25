Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Carlstadt - Adrianna Emma Westdyk (nee Donkersloot), 95, of Carlstadt since 1954, passed away at home on October 24, 2019. Prior to being a homemaker, she worked for Becton Dickinson in East Rutherford for over 3 years. Mrs. Westdyk was a member of the Carlstadt First Presbyterian Church, the Ladies' Aid Society, the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club and the Carlstadt V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 3149. She would feed the homeless in Hackensack shelters each week. Beloved wife of the late William Westdyk. Loving mother of Diane Gildersleeve and her husband Frank. Cherished grandmother of Travis W. Gildersleeve and his wife Breanne. Dear sister of the late Edith Phillip. A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Saturday prior to service from 10 AM to 12 noon.
