Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
Resources
Teaneck - O'Brien, Adrienne M., 83, a lifetime resident of Teaneck, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019. Cherished sister-in-law of Linda O'Brien, predeceased by brother Vincent O'Brien. Loving aunt of Ned, Elizabeth, and David. Adrienne was a teacher in the Ridgewood School System for many years. She was a great lover of all animals, especially her cherished feline friends. Chapel service 10am Saturday, April 6th at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. Interment to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack. For more information and to view Adrienne's tribute page please visit volkleber.com
