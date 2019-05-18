Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany R.C. Church
Cliffside Park, NJ
View Map
Agatha "Idie" Campo


Cliffside Park - Agatha "Idie" Blazina (nee) Campo on May 15, 2019 of Cliffside Park, N.J., age 92. Agatha was born on February 18, 1927 in West New York, N.J. and was a loving homemaker. Beloved wife of 69 years to Attilio Blazina. Devoted mother to Robert Blazina and Diane Blazina. Agatha is also survived by many loving family and friends.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 9:00am thence to Epiphany R.C. Church in Cliffside Park where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Entombment to follow at Garden of Memories Mausoleum in Township of Washington, N.J. The family will receive their friends Sunday 4-8pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
