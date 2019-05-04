Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Funeral
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Garfield - BOCCHICCHIO, Agnes (nee Michna) of Garfield, passed away at home on May 2, 2019. She was enjoying the journey through her 100th year of life. Born in Burgettstown, PA on December 28, 1919, she lived in PA, WV and moved to Jersey City for 40 years, then settled in Garfield 51 years ago. Agnes worked in the deli industry most of her life co-owning Lincoln Deli in Weehawken N.J. for 30 years. She was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. Agnes is predeceased by her wonderful husband, Frank in 1991, her parents, Marcin and Mary Michna, and her brothers Stanley, Benjamin, Raymond and Bruce. She was a devoted mother to Frank (Jeanne), Joan Perez (Harry), and Carol Bocchicchio-Ciolino (Stephen), cherished grandmother of Michele (John), Jason, Jacquelyn (Christian), Amanda, Jeannie, Linda (David), Michael (Michael), Thomas, Michael (Angelica), and Jennifer. She was the adored "GG" to 14 great-grandchildren, special aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews and a treasured friend to all. Mom was a very unique and special lady, who could always be called upon to help out at any event. She enjoyed reading, traveling, playing board games, loved the Yankees and Engelbert Humperdinck. Mom, of course, was passionate about all types of gambling activities, especially the casinos and her beloved lottery scratch offs. At Moms dinner table everyone was family as she absolutely embraced any reason to gather and celebrate. Her home was always open to everyone and she would prepare enormous amounts of food. She was often known to say "if you leave here hungry, its your own fault." Rest assured, Mom, your family and friends will honor your traditions and make you proud. We love you, Mama! Visitation is on Sunday from 3 to 8 pm. The funeral is Monday, May 6, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment is at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Discalced Carmelites Nuns, Carmel of the Incarnation, 89 Hiddenbrooke Drive, Beacon, NY 12508. The Bocchicchio family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions please visit aloiafuneral.com
