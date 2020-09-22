Agnes Gempp (nee Fennelly)



Carlstadt - Agnes Gempp (nee Fennelly), 96, of Carlstadt for over 70 years, passed away at home on September 21, 2020. Agnes was born in England and during WWII she served in the Timber Corps of the Women's Land Army in Great Britain. She met her future husband Otto while he was serving overseas in the U.S. Army and he later brought her to the U.S.A. in 1946 so they could soon be married. For over 25 years, she was a sales associate at the Mandees Shop in Rutherford, retiring at the age of 75. Agnes was a member of the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club and a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church. She enjoyed going to the Carlstadt Public Library, baking for her family and friends and trips to Macy's. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Beloved wife of the late Otto John Gempp. Loving mother of Lois Syrek and her husband Gregory, Kathleen Carlson and her husband John, Joanne Ross and her husband Joseph and Maureen Clayton and her husband Thomas. Cherished grandmother of Jeff Solorzano, Kerry Scandale, Erica Munson, Caroline Modrzejewski, Joseph M. Ross, Richard Ross, Tara Reme, Kathryn Poist, Jamie Clayton, the late Gregory Carlson and great grandmother of Jared, Deven, Elizabeth, Madeline, Olivia, Griffin, Cecelia, Joseph, Parker, Kendall, Annabel, Evelyn, Alexandra, Zoey, Dorian, William, Georgia, Thomas and Vivienne. Dear sister of the late Lenore Papale. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 10:30 AM. Interment Berry Lawn Cemetery, Carlstadt. Visitation Thursday prior to funeral from 9 - 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carlstadt Public Library, 420 Hackensack St., Carlstadt, NJ 07072.









