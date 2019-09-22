|
Oakland - Agnes Kurdyla Lauria, age 48 of Oakland, died peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Agnes was born in Passaic and was a resident of Oakland, NJ. Agnes will be missed by all who have been blessed to have her in their lives, especially the students she taught working as a teacher through her employment of the River Vale Board of Education. She is survived by her loving husband of five years, John D. Lauria, her loving son, Alex Kurdyla and her dear step children, Christopher and Emma Lauria, all of Oakland, NJ. Also surviving are her devoted parents, Michael and Halina Kurdyla of Ramsey, her sister, Margaret Gorski and her husband Matthew of Pine Brook, NJ and her brother, Mark Kurdyla of Ramsey, NJ. Agnes is also survived by her father and mother-in-law, John and Amelia Lauria of Manchester, NJ and her brother-in-law, Peter Lauria and his wife, Lisa of Waldwick, NJ. Agnes always had a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephew, Amanda, Andrew, Katie and Cassidy. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 - 9 pm and Tuesday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 9 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, 10:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 47 Island Road, Mahwah, NJ 07430. The interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Avenue, Mahwah, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Agnes' memory may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068, a cause close to her heart.