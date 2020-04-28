|
|
Agnes Lilian Lakefield Straub
Naples, FL - Agnes Straub passed on April 16, 2020, at 90 years of age.
Born on Oct. 16, 1929 in Garfield, NJ. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband Edwin P. "Skeets" Straub.
Agnes is survived by sons Edwin R. Straub & Kenneth A. Straub and daughter Susan E. Smith,
and son-in-law Kenneth J. Smith along with two granddaughters Stacey L. Smith & Alison L. Smith.
Agnes truly was one of a kind. Her generosity, wisdom, kindness, humor, strength and love were felt by all who knew her and was loved in return. She was a long-time professional legal secretary and notary who worked for prominent attorney's in Clifton, NJ. Agnes was also a faithful member of the United Reformed Church of Clifton for many years and the spirit of God truly lived inside her which she shared with her family and friends. A long time NJ resident, she was a frequent visitor to Florida with her beloved "Skeets" - then finally moving to Florida in 2017.
Let it be said that Agnes was a wonderful understanding mother and a beautiful friend who will be loved and cherished forever. We are going to miss her!
Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 virus and social distancing, we will not be having funeral services at this time. We do plan to have a celebration of her life and return to Clifton, NJ. at the appropriate time once it is safe for all. May God Bless Agnes Straub.