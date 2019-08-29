Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Agnes M. Garza


1923 - 2019
Agnes M. Garza Obituary
Agnes M. Garza

Mahwah - Agnes M. Garza (nee Mihok) of Mahwah, NJ passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 95. Agnes is survived by her son Edward Garza, Jr; her daughter-in-law Alisa Garza, her granddaughter Alexandra Garza, and her grandson Jake Garza and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Garza, Sr. and her son Robert Garza. Agnes was very active in the church and she traveled extensively between Florida, Texas and California, with her late husband, before and after his retirement. Later in life she was a grandmother to her grandchildren and played a large part in their younger years in which she called them her "darlings". To them, she would become Grandma Darling, and all of their close friends would also call her by that name as well. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
