Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:15 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
174 Ramsey Street
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes M. (Moore) Hoffman


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes M. (Moore) Hoffman Obituary
Agnes M. Hoffman (nee Moore), of Woodland Park, passed away in her home on January 27, 2020 which marked her 84th birthday. She was born on that date in 1936 in Paterson to the late Roy and Alfaretta (Tuite) Moore. She worked as a secretary in the drafting department of Singer Kearfott in Wayne before retiring. She was also a devoted parishioner of St. Bonaventure Church in Paterson. Agnes was the beloved wife of Raymond F. Hoffman until his passing in 2009. She was the cherished mother of Raymond Hoffman, Jr. and his wife Linda, Jean Cummings and her husband Chris, Michael Hoffman and Caroline, and James Hoffman and his wife Amy. She was the adored grandmother of Melissa, Raymond III, Christopher, Scott, and Lillian. Agnes was predeceased by her brother Edward Moore and her sister Joan Ahrens and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting will be Friday, January 31st from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 10:15am at St. Bonaventure Church, 174 Ramsey Street, Paterson. Guests may arrive at funeral home at 9:15am. Cremation will be private by the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Bonaventure Church.

www.santangelofuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -