Agnes M. Hoffman (nee Moore), of Woodland Park, passed away in her home on January 27, 2020 which marked her 84th birthday. She was born on that date in 1936 in Paterson to the late Roy and Alfaretta (Tuite) Moore. She worked as a secretary in the drafting department of Singer Kearfott in Wayne before retiring. She was also a devoted parishioner of St. Bonaventure Church in Paterson. Agnes was the beloved wife of Raymond F. Hoffman until his passing in 2009. She was the cherished mother of Raymond Hoffman, Jr. and his wife Linda, Jean Cummings and her husband Chris, Michael Hoffman and Caroline, and James Hoffman and his wife Amy. She was the adored grandmother of Melissa, Raymond III, Christopher, Scott, and Lillian. Agnes was predeceased by her brother Edward Moore and her sister Joan Ahrens and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting will be Friday, January 31st from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 10:15am at St. Bonaventure Church, 174 Ramsey Street, Paterson. Guests may arrive at funeral home at 9:15am. Cremation will be private by the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Bonaventure Church.
