Agnes M. Thiessen
Woodland Park - Thiessen, Agnes M. (nee Siedel), age 84 of Woodland Park at rest in Wayne on March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of John Thiessen of Woodland Park. Loving mother of John T. Thiessen and his wife Ellen of Hopatcong and Ricky H. Thiessen and his wife Debra of Warwick, NY. Dear aunt of Patty Siedel of Totowa. Grandmother of John, Joseph, Teresa, Patrick, Amy, Jason, Stephen,
Christopher, and Stephanie. Also survived by nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Born in Paterson, she lived in West Paterson for the past fifty-seven years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Tuesday at 11:00 AM.
Interment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Friends may visit Monday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. For more information, go to
