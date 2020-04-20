Services
Teaneck - Agnes McSweeney (nee Epp), Teaneck, NJ, passed away on April 10, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in the Bronx to Martin and Martha (Schramm) Epp, Agnes was raised in Queens, NY and moved to Teaneck, NJ in 1970.

Agnes worked in the hotel industry as an Executive Secretary for 35 years. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church, Hackensack, NJ. Predeceased by her father, Martin, mother, Martha, brothers Martin, John, Albert, sister, Grace and grandson Michael Louis (1992).

She is survived by her brother Edward Epp and his wife Rita (Florida) and her sister Helen Flanagan ((Virginia). Agnes is also survived by her sons William and his wife Judy, Gary and his wife Laura, grandchildren William (Angela), James (Angela), Kristen (Henry), Jeffrey, Nicole, great grandchildren Janelle, Jovan and Gianna and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation is private. In Lieu of flowers please send contributions to St. Jude's Research Hospital or The Humane Society of the United States.HumaneSociety.org

Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park.

