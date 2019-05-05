Services
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nazare Memorial Home
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
1 East Passaic Avenue
Rutherford, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
1 East Passaic Avenue
Rutherford, NJ
Agnes Medaska Obituary
Agnes Medaska

North Arlington - MEDASKA, Agnes (nee Roberts) age 85, passed away May 3, 2019. Born and raised in Hamilton Scotland, she immigrated to the United States in 1956. Her first job was as a nanny in Pompton Lakes. She settled in Kearny, and worked at a store in Newark. Around this time, she performed in minstrel shows in the area with her best friend, and maid of honor, Jessie McTaggart. She met and married Robert Medaska Sr. (whom preceded her in death), October 1, 1960, in Kearny. They relocated to North Arlington in 1961, and she lived there for the remainder of her life. Agnes worked at Brown's Letters, first in Lyndhurst, then Woodland Park, from 1991 till her retirement. She had a passion for golf, and loved her monthly trips to Atlantic City playing the slots. She was also a dedicated member of the North Arlington Seniors for many years. Agnes was a kind and gentle person who treasured time with her three grand children who were her pride and joy. She also loved spending time with her family, both on this side of the pond, as well as those in the United Kingdom. She was a strong willed woman who made everyone's life better, just by being in it. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles Robert, and Agnes Robert (nee Paton). She is survived by her extended family here in New Jersey and Georgia. Her older brother Tom Roberts 88, in the United Kingdom, as well as her vast extended family there and Australia. Also survived by loving sons, Robert Medaska, Jr. & his wife, Wendy and Scott Medaska & his wife, Sarah and her beloved grandsons, Robert III, Alexander and Anthony.

Her family will receive their family and friends at the Nazare Memorial Home, 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ. on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 3-7PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10AM then to First Presbyterian Church, 1 East Passaic Avenue, Rutherford NJ 07070, where at 11AM a Funeral Service will be held, Cremation Private.
