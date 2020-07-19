Agnes Rotondo
Denville - Agnes Rotondo, 85, of Denville, New Jersey, passed away on July 16th at The Center for Hope Hospice Care in Scotch Plains. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 23rd at 10 am at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 10 N Pocono Rd, Mountain Lakes, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, 56 Cedar Grove Rd, Toms River, NJ 08753. Relatives and friends are welcome to visit with her family on Wednesday, July 22nd from 4 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville, NJ. Donations in Agnes's memory may be made to Feed the Children by way of www.inmemof.org
