Agnes Rotondo
Agnes Rotondo

Denville - Agnes Rotondo, 85, of Denville, New Jersey, passed away on July 16th at The Center for Hope Hospice Care in Scotch Plains. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 23rd at 10 am at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 10 N Pocono Rd, Mountain Lakes, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, 56 Cedar Grove Rd, Toms River, NJ 08753. Relatives and friends are welcome to visit with her family on Wednesday, July 22nd from 4 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville, NJ. Donations in Agnes's memory may be made to Feed the Children by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary and important details.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Service
St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
