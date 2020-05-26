Agnes Ruth Stanton
Alexandria, VA - Agnes Stanton (96) of Alexandria, VA, formerly of Paramus, NJ and Mahwah, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Walter B. Stanton, Sr. Cherished mother of Sharyn Hennessy (Jack) and the late Walter B. Stanton, Jr. Adored grandmother of John F. Hennessy III (Denise) and Sarah Alvarez (Paul), and great grandchildren Seamus and Tiernan Hennessy and Amelia and Owen Alvarez. Her brother, William Dorman, predeceased her.

Agnes worked as the head telephone operator for many years at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ. After she retired, she volunteered as a Gray Lady and then in the dietary department at Valley Hospital. Agnes was a devoted member of the Ramapo Reformed Church. She was the life of the party and loved socializing with her family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A donation in her memory can be made to Ramapo Reformed Church,100 Island Road, Mahwah, NJ. 07430




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
