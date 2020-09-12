Agnes Smith
Washington Township - Agnes (Yotnakparian) Smith of Washington Township, NJ passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Agnes was a mashed potato maestro, Mets fan, beach aficionado and the former Township Business Administrator for 21 years. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Harry and Imelda Yotnakparian, she had a fiery personality blending both her Armenian and Irish heritage. Agnes started her career in advertising working on campaigns such as Miss Rheingold and TWA with Howard Hughes. However, her greatest joy came from her 26-year marriage to Robert Smith, who predeceased her in 1983. Together, they raised two children, Mark and Ginger. Mark and his wife, Ann blessed Agnes with grandchildren, Chandler and Lucas, the loves of her life.
As a resident of the township, Agnes started her own political organization, Citizens Against Residential Destruction. Her can-do attitude propelled her into a career change to politics, where she flourished until her retirement. Agnes will be remembered for her easy laugh, endless generosity and huge heart filled with love for her family.
In addition to her children, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, she is survived by her dear brother Peter Yotnakparian and wife Ann, cherished nieces and nephews and numerous friends. In addition to her beloved husband, she was predeceased by siblings Vee Kerbeykian and husband Armen, Jeanette Tatosian and husband Charles and Nannette Gawel and husband Boley.
The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 3-7 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, vpfairlawn.com
. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 17, 2020, 10 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 668 Ridgewood Road, Washington Township, NJ. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah.