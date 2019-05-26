Services
Fair Lawn - Aharon Rubenfeld, age 87, of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away at his home on Friday Night, May 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Tabachneck) Rubenfeld, devoted father of Brenda Aberback, brother of Rina Rubenfeld. Mr. Rubenfeld was born in Berlin, Germany and grew up in Israel and lived in Fair Lawn for 44 years. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a mechanic in the steel industry and worked for Peter Tani in Wallington, NJ.

Services will be at 12:30 PM today at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at Beth El Cemetery 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Aharon Rubenfeld may be made to the .
