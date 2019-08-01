|
Ahmad "Ed" Melhem
Lyndhurst - Ahmad "Ed" Melhem, 66, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 at home in the love and comfort of his wife and daughter. Ahmad was the loving husband of Charlene and the cherished father of Laila. He was the beloved son of Kaltoum & the late Yassin Melhem. Ahmad was the dear brother of 6 siblings. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Mr. Melhem was a Professor of Mathematics for over 30 years. Ahmad was an incredibly smart man with a great sense of humor. He had a love for books, gardening, and politics, but his devotion to his family was unparalleled. Arrangements under the direction of Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Donations may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com