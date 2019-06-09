Resources
Maywood - Aida E. Gonzalez was 81 years old when she passed away May 27, 2019. Aida was a cherished mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son Ruben and his wife Maribel, a daughter Denise and her husband Ray and a daughter Valerie as well as her grandchildren Bryce, Bianca, Carissa. Aida is remembered as a strong, witty, compassionate Mom-Grandma. She was our best friend, especially to her daughter Valerie. Mom worked hard all of her life and loved to read. She will always be in our hearts. A memorial mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 13th at 7pm in Holy Trinity Church Chapel, Hackensack.
