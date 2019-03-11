|
Aida Noe
Paramus - Aida Noe, 95, of Paramus, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on March 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Jerome (Jerry) Noe, whom she has missed every single day since his passing in 2002. Loving mother to Michael and Kathie Noe of Ridgewood, Cheryl (Noe) and Harley Wilkins of Pembroke Pines, FL, and the late Martin Noe (1970). Dear sister of Anita Ratner of Boynton Beach, FL. Devoted, loving and proud Nana to Rachel (Noe) and Joseph Higgins of Ridgewood, NJ and Andrea (Noe) and Aaron Underwood of Jersey City, NJ. Adored great-grandmother to Charlotte, Benjamin, and Jack Higgins. She was a strong, independent woman who loved her family deeply. Aida was born in Brooklyn, NY. She and Jerry moved from Scranton, PA to Paramus in 1952 where they raised their family. They were founding members of the Jewish Community Center of Paramus, where she has been an active member since 1952. She worked for many years in the purchasing department at Bergen Pines Hospital in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Jewish Community Center of Paramus, www.jccparamus.org. Services held under the direction of Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, 402 Park St., Hackensack, NJ (201) 489-3800.