Aida Rios Peña
Clifton - Aida Rios Peña., 83, of Clifton, passed away on June 3, 2019. Born in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, she lived in Barrio Obrero, Santurce, P.R. until the age of 17 years old, Brooklyn for many years, returning to Luquillo, P.R. for 11 years, before moving to Clifton, New Jersey.
Aida worked for Saint Peter's and Paul Elementary School in Brooklyn, N.Y., and the Brooklyn Board of Education as a Senior Cafeteria Worker for 45 years.
Beloved wife for 63 years of the late Roberto Rios Sr. Devoted mother of Edwin and his wife Gloria of Brooklyn, Evette Rios-Ortolaza and her husband Luis of IL, Eric and his wife Vivian of Valley Stream, NY, Myrna Rios Guzman and her husband Carlos of Clifton, and the late Roberto, Jr., and Aida Rios. Dear sister of John and sister-in law, Rosita Carrasquillo and her husband Rafael.Loving grandmother of Lisa, Natalia, Robert, Edwin, Jr., Monique, Edwin, Yajaira, Regina, Ruben, Eric, Jr. Michael, Matthew, Richard, Edwin David and Jeremy.Cherished great grandmother of Julio, Daniel, Jacob, Steven, Acyus, Saiel, Sanyla, Alara, Jade, Caleb, Elisa, Ruben, Devin, Arianna and Hudson. Visiting Friday, June 7, 2019 5- 9PM at Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave funeral home. Funeral Saturday 7:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave, Clifton, 9 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Entombment, Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Fair Lawn.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Saint Peter's Heaven, 380 Clifton Ave, Clifton, N.J. 07013 in memory of Aida Rios Peña, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com