Aida Sarker Obituary
Aida Sarker

Waldwick - Sarker, Aida, (nee Aguinaldo), 76, of Waldwick, formerly of Washington Twp., passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Before retiring, Aida worked for Columbia Bank at several branches as a bank teller . Aida enjoyed traveling, gardening and entertaining.

Cherished wife of the late Chitta Sarker (2012). Loving mother of Janet Encarguez and her husband Bert, Julie Tolentino, Zeena Tolentino, Edmund Tolentino and his wife Amalia and Jay Sarker and his wife Geline. Treasured grandmother of John, Egbert, Roland, Elijah, Angelica and Jude. Dear sister of Marciano Aguinaldo. Beloved aunt of Arwin, Arvin and Sharon.

Family will receive friends on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Cremation will be held privately.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
