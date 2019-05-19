|
Ailsa Mildred Johnstone Inglis
Hartwell, GA - Alisa J. Inglis died May 4th, 2019 in Hartwell, GA following a brief illness. She was the daughter of Gerard Edward Cockburn Johnstone, and Mildred Anna Sweetland Johnstone. She is survived by her two loving sons, James Gerard Inglis of Port Orange, FL, and Mark Johnstone Inglis of Hartwell, GA, and a granddaughter, Chelsea Arley Inglis, of Franklin, NY.
Mr. Inglis was woman of many talents and abilities, A graduate of Alfred University, and also the University of Kentucky, where she received a M.E.D degree. Prior to WWII she was an aviatrix, and traveled widely in South American. She was a honorably discharged veteran of WWII having served as a WAVE in the United States Navy. An art teacher at Indian Hills High School for 23 years, she resided in Oakland NJ for over 50 years, and was a member and supporter of St. Albans Episcopal Church, in Oakland. She contributed her artwork to a number of forums and venues, including the drawings contained in the book" The Years Between", a history of Oakland, NJ published in 1964. Also a supporter of various patrotic and civic casues, this included service as a Republican County Committee member in the 1060's.
In retirement, she traveled extensively in Europe, and Asia, as well as throughout the USA, and additionally enjoyed gardening, ceramics, and reading as hobbies.
In lieu of flowers or other gestures, the family requests that donations be made to either the Indian Hills High School Art Department. or alternately to the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in Mrs. Inglis' memory.