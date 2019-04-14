Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ-St. John
6500 Bergenline Ave.
WNY, NJ
Aina Karin Olson


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aina Karin Olson Obituary
Aina Karin Olson

Ridgefield - Sept. 20, 1928-Apr. 11, 2019

Aina, originally from West New York and resident of Ridgefield, NJ entered into eternal rest on April 11 in her home.

Aina greatly enjoyed her many friendships and her decades-long attendance at Christ-St. John Lutheran Church. Proud Swedish heritage led her to a lifelong membership in the Vasa Order. Along with husband Arthur Gordon Olson, this afforded them countless cherished memories. Her father, Einar John Olson, was instrumental in the founding of their lodge.

Aina was a devoted friend and confidante to many. She had a legendary Christmas card list and entertained many friends and family members in her home. Just this last September her 90th birthday was celebrated by loved ones from across the country.

Besides her husband, Aina is pre-deceased by her only sister, Astrid… mother of nephews Craig, Mark & Scott Klein.

Visiting at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Ave., Ridgefield, NJ (201) 945-5302 on Wednesday, April 17th from 4-7pm. Attendees may gather at the funeral home on Thursday at 9am to attend the funeral service at 10am at Christ-St. John, 6500 Bergenline Ave., WNY. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Fairview. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ-St. John Church, WNY. For directions or to send condolences, go to blackleyfh.com.
