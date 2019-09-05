|
|
Aisa D. Williams
Hackensack - Aisa D. Williams of Hackensack on August 30, 2019. Beloved sister of Staci Williams, Elaine Hamilton, and Richard Williams. Cousin of Kelli Robinson-Oliver. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Friday September 6, 7 pm at Universal Hagars Spiritual Church 180 Clay St. Hackensack. Visitation 5-7 pm Friday at the church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paarmus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First St., Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.