|
|
Al Croce Prinzi
Paramus - Al Croce Prinzi passed away on July 25, 2019. He was 82. Born in Passaic, NJ, Al and his wife Laura were longtime residents of Paramus, NJ. Al was a member of Fire Company #3 for 39 years after transferring from Fire Company #1 in Garfield, NJ. Before retiring in 2001, he was employed at Hackensack University Medical Center in computer operations. After retiring, Al served as a member of the Manasquan First Aid Squad.
Al is survived by his wife of 60 years, Laura (nee Matriss); his daughter Karen Nunn, her husband Gary and granddaughter Krista; his son Allen, his wife Patricia and granddaughters, Jessica Prinzi and Kate Lulanaj and her husband Nik; sister-in-law, Anne Sullivan; brother-in-law Frank Matriss and his wife Kathy and his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Rosario and sister-in-law Marion.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by an 11:00 am Funeral Mass at the Church of the Annunciation, 50 West Midland Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Interment Garden of Memories, Paramus.
As an expression of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Al's memory may be made to Fire Company #3 Paramus, 198 W Midland Ave, Paramus, NJ, 07652 or the Manasquan First Aid Squad, 65 Broad St., Manasquan, NJ, 08736.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com