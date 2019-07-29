Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Annunciation
50 West Midland Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Al Prinzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Al Croce Prinzi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Al Croce Prinzi Obituary
Al Croce Prinzi

Paramus - Al Croce Prinzi passed away on July 25, 2019. He was 82. Born in Passaic, NJ, Al and his wife Laura were longtime residents of Paramus, NJ. Al was a member of Fire Company #3 for 39 years after transferring from Fire Company #1 in Garfield, NJ. Before retiring in 2001, he was employed at Hackensack University Medical Center in computer operations. After retiring, Al served as a member of the Manasquan First Aid Squad.

Al is survived by his wife of 60 years, Laura (nee Matriss); his daughter Karen Nunn, her husband Gary and granddaughter Krista; his son Allen, his wife Patricia and granddaughters, Jessica Prinzi and Kate Lulanaj and her husband Nik; sister-in-law, Anne Sullivan; brother-in-law Frank Matriss and his wife Kathy and his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Rosario and sister-in-law Marion.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by an 11:00 am Funeral Mass at the Church of the Annunciation, 50 West Midland Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Interment Garden of Memories, Paramus.

As an expression of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Al's memory may be made to Fire Company #3 Paramus, 198 W Midland Ave, Paramus, NJ, 07652 or the Manasquan First Aid Squad, 65 Broad St., Manasquan, NJ, 08736.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Al's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now