Al Opacity
Lyndhurst - Albert Paul Opacity Jr., 69, of Lyndhurst, longtime local funeral director, and funeral home owner, passed away on June 24, 2020. Al and his loving wife Ida of 37 years, owned and managed the Opacity Funeral Home, in Kenilworth, serving area families in their time of need for the past 20 years. Born in Newark on June 26, 1950 to the late Albert P. Sr. and Madeline (Elias) Opacity, Al helped his dad, a funeral director, at a very young age at the former Opacity Funeral Home, in Newark. Al was a member of the Boys Scouts of America and a member of the Blessed Sacrament Drum and Bugle Corps in Newark. Al served our country in the US Army, as a Vietnam War veteran in the Special Forces (Green Berets) of the 101st Airborne division, Ft. Campbell, KY, where he attained the rank of Captain. A Purple Heart recipient, Al was very fond of his military service dog and companion "Arie." A graduate of Oratory Prep School, Summit, NJ, Al received a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from St. Bernard College, Cullman, AL and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Thomas A. Edison State College. He received his Master's degree in Business Management from Liberty University, Lynchburg, VA. He was a graduate of the John A. Gupton College of Mortuary Science, Nashville, TN, and was an adjunct Professor of Mortuary Science at Mercer County Community College, West Windsor, NJ, where he taught in the Embalming Lab for 28 years. He later taught at Eastwick College, Hackensack, NJ, where he received the highest evaluation score in the history of the college by his students. A Certified Disaster Coordinator for FEMA, Al was a First Responder during the World Trade disaster in 2001. He was the Commander of the Disabled American Veterans
- DAV
Chapter #40, Union, NJ, where he was a lifetime member. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post #2230, Kenilworth, the Knights of Columbus Council #4504, Union, and the K of C John F. Kennedy Assembly #666 of the 4th Degree, Union. Al was a licensed funeral director in both the states of New Jersey, and New York. He was a Certified Funeral Service Practitioner (CFSP) through the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice, and a member of the British Institute of Embalmers. He was a past president of the Essex, Union, and West Hudson Funeral Directors Association, and a member of the New Jersey State Funeral Directors Association. Al served as a Commissioner of the Department of Revenue and Finance for the Township of Lyndhurst, and was a past member of the township Planning Board. Al leaves his loving wife of 37 years Ida Opacity (nee Musico-Lamanna) to cherish him forever. He is also survived by a daughter Valerie Parker, stepson John Lamanna, three grandchildren: Sophia Parker, Nicholas, and Alise Lamanna, four loving sisters-in-law Mildred, Marie, Sophie, and Theresa, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by and his cherished pets "Private Benjamin" and "Baby."
Al's visitation be take place at the Opacity Funeral Home, 511 Washington Avenue, Kenilworth on Thursday July 2nd, Friday July 3rd, Saturday July 4th, and Sunday July 5th. The Calling Hours for all days will be from 2-4 and 7-9 PM.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather for Al's funeral services at 10:30AM Monday July 6, 2020 at Opacity Funeral Home, Kenilworth. Mass of the Christian Burial will follow at 12 Noon at St. Theresa R. C. Church, 541 Washington Avenue, Kenilworth. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, North Arlington, NJ with Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made to: the Disabled American Veterans
Chapter # 40, c/o Mr. Robert House 845 Inwood Road, Union, NJ 07083. Ida would like to thank Al's colleagues in funeral service for their help and support for her and Al in her time of grief. Please go to: www.opacityfuneralhome.com
to offer condolences. His funeral service can be viewed at a later date on the website.