Alan Bernard Diekjobst



Englewood - DIEKJOBST, Alan Bernard of Englewood passed away on August 10, 2020. Son of the late Bernard and Mildred Diekjobst. Beloved husband of Sondra (Mickey) Sechrist. Loving father of Sarah Diekjobst, Dennis Diekjobst and Margaret Pusinelli (Frank). Grandfather of Joseph, Nicholas, Isabella Pusinelli and Antonio. Dear brother of Laura Kryger (Paul) and Linda Drost (Frank). Also survived by 2 nieces, 2 nephews, their families and numerous cousins. Alan was a cook in the Army during the Vietnam Era, stationed in Fort Bragg, NC. After the military he began working in HVAC in NY and NJ, in which he owned his own business, "Reliable Cooling and Heating" for 20 years. Alan was very active in the churches of Westside Presbyterian Church, Englewood and Presbyterian Church at Tenafly. He loved his boat, fishing and time spent in Vermont from childhood. He had an easy going personality, and was loved by many friends all the way back from elementary school. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Presbyterian Church at Tenafly (55 Magnolia Ave., Tenafly, NJ 07670) or to any animal shelter or pet rescue of your choice, he loved his "Trixie".









