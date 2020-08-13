1/
Alan Bernard Diekjobst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Bernard Diekjobst

Englewood - DIEKJOBST, Alan Bernard of Englewood passed away on August 10, 2020. Son of the late Bernard and Mildred Diekjobst. Beloved husband of Sondra (Mickey) Sechrist. Loving father of Sarah Diekjobst, Dennis Diekjobst and Margaret Pusinelli (Frank). Grandfather of Joseph, Nicholas, Isabella Pusinelli and Antonio. Dear brother of Laura Kryger (Paul) and Linda Drost (Frank). Also survived by 2 nieces, 2 nephews, their families and numerous cousins. Alan was a cook in the Army during the Vietnam Era, stationed in Fort Bragg, NC. After the military he began working in HVAC in NY and NJ, in which he owned his own business, "Reliable Cooling and Heating" for 20 years. Alan was very active in the churches of Westside Presbyterian Church, Englewood and Presbyterian Church at Tenafly. He loved his boat, fishing and time spent in Vermont from childhood. He had an easy going personality, and was loved by many friends all the way back from elementary school. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Presbyterian Church at Tenafly (55 Magnolia Ave., Tenafly, NJ 07670) or to any animal shelter or pet rescue of your choice, he loved his "Trixie".




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barrett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved