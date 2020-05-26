Alan E Zehner
Oakland, NJ - 50, on Monday, May 25, 2020. A private service and cremation was held for the immediate family. To offer condolences to the family and more information, please visit Oaklandmemorial.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.